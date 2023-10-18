Kavita Krishnamurthy: Always admired the passion 'Indian Idol' brings out in its contestants

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy, who has been the voice of some of the most timeless songs in Indian cinema, has admired the singing reality show 'Indian Idol' and its legacy.

As the competition heats up and the race to secure a spot in the 'Top 15' intensifies, 'Indian Idol 14' will welcome Kavita Krishnamurthy,as a guest judge alongside Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani.

On Indian Idol, Kavita not only engaged with each contestant and imparted rich musical knowledge but also enjoyed some nostalgic banter with fellow judges -- Kumar Sanu and Vishal.

Kavita brought her musical brilliance to the theatre round as a guest judge.

She said: "It is truly heartening to witness the incredible talent that 'Indian Idol' has nurtured over the years. This show has given India some of its finest singers, and I have always admired the dedication and passion it brings out in its contestants."

"I am deeply honoured to be a part of 'Indian Idol 14' as a guest judge for the theatre round. Helping Kumar ji and Vishal in finding the Top 15 contestants is both a privilege and a responsibility that I take to heart. I believe in the power of music to transform lives, and I am excited to see the magic unfold on the stage of Indian Idol 14," she added.

'Indian Idol 14' airs on Sony.

