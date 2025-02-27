Katrina Kaif enjoys a tranquil escape at a Medical Health Resort

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif took to social media to share a serene and picturesque experience from her visit to Mayr Life Altausse, a medical health resort in Austria.

On Thursday, the 'Tiger 3' actress posted several glimpses from her tranquil gateway on her Instagram handle and expressed how the beauty and tranquility of the place never failed to surprise her. Katrina shared that the peaceful environment provided the perfect opportunity to reset and recharge.

Sharing the images, the actress wrote, “That time again at #mayrlifealtausse … the amazing tranquility and beauty of this place always surprises me .. the stunning snow clad mountain walks with the sound of ice melting in the lake …. Time truly comes to a stand still and I always seem to find a moments of clarity which can otherwise sometimes be elusive…Such a wonderful team who make you feel like family and a truly gifted …..a perfect reset… @mayrlife_official.”

In the photos and videos, Kaif is seen posing against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains. She posted photos showcasing the breathtaking views of the snowcapped mountains and beautiful landscapes. Soon after Katrina shared the post, fans and followers were quick to respond, admiring the breathtaking visuals and reflecting on the actress’ sense of calm and gratitude. One user wrote, “so calm and relaxing.” Another wrote, “Oh so gorgeous.”

Katrina’s peaceful getaway to Austria comes shortly after a deeply spiritual experience at the Maha Kumbh. On February 24, the actress along with her mother-in-law took part in the sacred ritual of taking a holy dip at the Kumbh Mela. They also attended the 'Ganga Aarti' during their religious visit.

Parmarth Niketan, a spiritual ashram under the leadership of Pujya Swami Chidanand shared photos of Katrina from the Kumbh and wrote, “Katrina Kaif at Mahakumbh…. Katrina Kaif visits Parmarth Niketan in Prayagraj, meeting @PujyaSwamiji & @SadhviBhagawati Ji. Her presence at #mahakumbhmela blends spirituality with entertainment, inspiring youth to reconnect with their roots. #Mahakumbh #KatrinaKaif.”

