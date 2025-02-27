Kate Hudson is a star sign person

Los Angeles, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Kate Hudson thinks she's a naturally optimistic and a star sign person.

Hudson, who is engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, told Bustle: "Let’s be honest, I’m a star sign person. I’m an Aries, and we’re the people that if you want to go have a good time, you’re like, ‘Hey, are you down?’ We’re like, ‘Yes'."

Despite this, the 45-year-old actress thinks she's already been through her fair share of "challenges" in life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The Hollywood star, who was married to musician Chris Robinson between 2000 and 2007, said: "Everybody’s different in what your challenges are. We say challenges, not weaknesses - even though they feel like weakness sometimes."

THe actress is widely perceived to be ultra confident in herself. However, Hudson has insisted that's not always the case.

The 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' star said: "God, you’d be a sociopath if you just had the confidence to walk into anything or be fearless in everything."

The actress released her debut pop-rock album, 'Glorious', in 2024, and she believes she's currently at the peak of her professional powers.

The 'Talk About Love' hitmaker said that the COVID-19 pandemic actually proved to be a turning point for her.

She shared: "In COVID, I realised that my creativity had been shut off for a long time. In those moments of fear, I was like, ‘I’m not putting out what I want to be totally putting out right now.’ Music was the big flashing red light for me.

"I’m very clear about the things that I really want to be doing now in my life. Whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, I know how my machine wants to function."

The actress had earlier shared that she flirts with "everybody" and that her fiance Danny Fujikawa, doesn't have any qualms with her behaviour.

