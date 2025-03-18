Kate Hudson celebrate step-dad Kurt Russell with heartwarming throwback pictures

Los Angeles, March 18 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Kate Hudson is celebrating the birthday of her "Pa", Kurt Russell. On Monday, March 17, the ‘Running Point’ star shared a post on Instagram in honor of her step-dad Russell's 74th birthday, featuring a few family photos from throughout the decades.

In the post, Hudson, 45, included snaps of her with her head on Russell's shoulder in 2008, hanging out together at a basketball game, walking the red carpet at a black-tie event and spending some quality time with the whole family, including her mother Goldie Hawn, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"Love this man so much! Happy birthday Pa! You are truly one of a kind”, Kate Hudson captioned the Instagram post, before reposting one of the images on her Instagram Stories, set to James Taylor's ‘How Sweet It Is’.

As per ‘People’, some friends chimed in with their own birthday wishes in Hudson's comment section, as Jeremy Renner, Chelsea Handler and stylist Sophie Lopez were among those to leave comments. "Happy Birthday”, Renner wrote.

Russell and Hawn share four kids: Boston Russell, who Kurt welcomed with ex Season Hubley; Kate and Oliver Hudson from Goldie's past relationship with Bill Hudson; and their youngest Wyatt Russell. After Bill Hudson and Hawn finalized their divorce in 1982, she started dating Russell in 1983, with Kate having considered him to be her stepdad for over 40 years. For Father's Day in 2024, Hudson lovingly called Russell "Pa" in an Instagram caption. "I love my Pa so much! What a man, lucky me. Love you Pa. Happy Father’s Day”, she wrote at the time.

Kurt's birthday festivities come after Goldie and Kurt stepped out together at the 2025 Oscars, when Goldie opted for a custom bright yellow Dolce & Gabbana strapless look as Kurt stuck with a classic tuxedo. While the longtime couple has been making headlines for years, Kate confirmed earlier this year that a potential stint on reality television is out of the question for her famous family.

