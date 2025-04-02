Kashika Kapoor shares how Kishan Reddy's recent act highlights cultural significance of Indian films

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Kashika Kapoor shared that BJP leader Kishan Reddy’s recent gesture of purchasing the first ticket for the film ‘Love Your Father’ highlights the cultural importance of Indian cinema.

The actress mentioned that his act is a celebration of the rich cinematic heritage of the country, symbolizing support for the film industry and its role in shaping the nation’s cultural identity. Speaking about the same, Kashika told IANS, “It was an absolute honor to have Malla Reddy Sir at the grand premiere of Love Your Father. His encouragement means a lot to the entire team, and we are thankful for his valuable presence at the event.”

She added, “Cinema has the power to bring together people from all walks of life, and Love Your Father is already making waves ahead of its release. Sri Kishan Reddy’s gesture of purchasing the first ticket highlights the cultural significance of Indian films.”

A source revealed that BJP leader Kishan Reddy was impressed by the film's trailer and went on to purchase the first ticket, wishing the team great success and a blockbuster hit.

On a related note, Kashika Kapoor is making her debut in Tollywood with her much-anticipated debut film, “Love Your Father.” Kashika's stunning Kathak dance, 'Madhumathi', is already being praised as one of the most captivating moments of the film. Speaking about this, Kapoor shared, “Performing a classical dance number in a film that holds such deep emotions was truly special. Kathak is an art form that demands discipline, grace, and storytelling through movement. Executing it in a single take was both a challenge and an exhilarating experience. I hope the audience connects with the performance as much as I connected with the moment.”

The upcoming emotional drama, directed by Pawan Ketharaju, is slated to hit theatres on April 4, 2025.

