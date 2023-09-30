Kartik takes ice bath in Kashmir river to celebrate ‘Chandu Champion’ wrap

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Seems like actor Kartik Aaryan wanted to "chill" after the wrap up of his upcoming movie ‘Chandu Champion’ in Kashmir as he was seen taking a dip in an icy river.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself taking an ice bath.

In the clip, Kartik was seen shirtless, taking a freezing ice bath for the first time in the river with a picturesque background.

The actor captioned the clip: "Wrapping up a power packed action schedule with a first time experience of an ice bath in the river that too in Kashmir #BucketList#RecoveryMode #ChanduChampion."

Ice bath or cryotherapy, is also known as cold therapy. It may be used to treat a variety of tissue lesions.

Cryosurgery is the application of extremely low temperatures to destroy abnormal or diseased tissue and is used most commonly to treat skin conditions.

Cryotherapy is used in an effort to relieve muscle pain, sprains and swelling after soft tissue damage or surgery. For decades, it has been commonly used to accelerate recovery in athletes after exercise. Cryotherapy decreases the temperature of tissue surface to minimise hypoxic cell death, edema accumulation, and muscle spasms, all of which ultimately alleviate discomfort and inflammation.

On the work front, Kartik was seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Kath’. He will next be seen in the Kabir Khan directorial,'Chandu Champion' along with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

