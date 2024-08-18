Kartik Aaryan participates in viral ‘Give my money’ challenge

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was recently feted with the Best Actor honour for his role in the sports biopic ‘Chandu Champion’ at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, is participating in the viral social media challenge of ‘Give me my money’.

On Sunday, Kartik’s manager Isha Goraksha shared a video on her Instagram as a collaboration post with the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor. In the video, the people participating in the challenge could be seen saying, “Give my money” in different ways, and accents followed by an applause.

Kartik, who goes last, says, “Give me my money” as he shows off his wallet only to be welcomed with a radio silence as people around him burst up in laughter for purposely doing it to him.

Kartik could be seen dressed in winter wear in the video and sporting a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kartik wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of the wrap up which shows the director of the film Anees Bazmee playfully scolding the film’s unit when the monitor in front of him shows Kartik announcing the wrap up of the film.

Anees then walks up to Kartik and in front of them the cake with “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Wrap up” written on it is spread out. The two hug as they cut the cake and celebrate the culmination of production with their unit.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba. While in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ Kartik romanced Kiara Advani’s character on-screen, in the 3rd instalment, he will be seen starring opposite ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri.

