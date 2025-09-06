Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday groove to ‘Jumma Chumma De De’

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday set the dance floor on fire as they danced on iconic song “Jumma Chumma De De” from the 1991 film “Hum.”

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him dancing on a bar table on the song. Later, Ananya joins the actor and the two are seen doing the hookstep of the number, sung by Sudesh Bhosle and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The track is picturised on megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Kimi Katkar.

For the caption, the actor wrote: “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.”

Hum is an action crime drama film directed by Mukul S. Anand. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Kader Khan.

The film was the second highest-grossing Indian film of 1991 at the box office. The film was an inspiration for the 1995 Tamil film Baashha.

Hum follows the story of Tiger, who, enraged by his father’s death at the hands of Bakhtawar, vows to kill him, but Inspector Giridhar intervenes. Later, Giridhar betrays everyone by stealing from Bakhtawar and murdering his family, while falsely framing Tiger for the crime.

Talking about his upcoming film, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, it also features Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and others in pivotal roles.

The upcoming film marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana.

Backed by Karan Johar in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ is likely to reach the cinema halls on February 13 next year. Kartik’s untitled film with Anurag Basu will be released in Diwali 2025.

