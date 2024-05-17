'Kartam Bhugtam': A riveting thriller delving into faith & astrology (IANS Rating: ****)

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) 'Kartam Bhugtam' is a compelling journey into the realms of belief, fate and human emotions, masterfully crafted by Soham P. Shah.

Known for his earlier works like 'Kaal' and 'Luck', Shah demonstrates his storytelling prowess once again, taking the audience on a gripping ride filled with twists and turns.

The film follows the story of Dev Joshi (Shreyas Talpade), an NRI who returns to Bhopal from New Zealand after ten years to attend to his late father's affairs.

His encounter with Anna (Vijay Raaz), a local astrologer, sets off a series of events that challenge Dev's beliefs and perceptions. As Dev gets entangled in a web of fate and illusions, he finds himself questioning everything he thought he knew.

Talpade delivers a nuanced performance as Dev, portraying his vulnerability and inner turmoil with depth. Vijay Raaz is mesmerising as Anna, his baritone voice adding an eerie charm to his character. Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany shine in their respective roles, adding layers to the narrative.

The screenplay is the backbone of 'Kartam Bhugtam', keeping the audience hooked with its unpredictable twists and emotional depth. The background score and songs enhance the mood of the film, adding to its overall impact.

Soham Shah's direction is top-notch, creating a world that is both captivating and thought-provoking. He skilfully navigates through the complexities of belief and fate, leaving the audience questioning their own perceptions.

'Kartam Bhugtam' is a must-watch for those who enjoy psychological thrillers that delve into the human psyche. With its strong performances, engaging storyline and impactful direction, it is a film that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Film: Kartam Bhugtam

Duration: 2 hours 11 minutes

Director: Soham P. Shah

Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany

IANS Rating: ****

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.