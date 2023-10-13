Karnataka dentist arrested in rape case

Haveri (Karnataka), Oct 13 (IANS) Karnataka police have arrested a dentist for allegedly raping a nurse who was working with him in the same district, police said on Friday.

According to police, the 24-year-old nurse had joined the dental hospital and was a colleague of the accused Dr Vijay Kumar. In the complaint, the woman maintained that they fell in love and got into a relationship.

She alleged that the accused had impregnated her thrice on the pretext of marriage, but backtracked on his promise later. The woman had approached the police then.

Meanwhile, the accused had attempted for a compromise by offering Rs 1 lakh compensation.

However, the victim challenged him that she is ready for medical tests and the accused should be arrested.

The incident took place in the limits of Ranebennur police station and the police have also registered a case of honey trap against the woman based on a complaint by the doctor.

The police then arrested the accused and are investigating the cases against the two.

