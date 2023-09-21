Karisma Kapoor celebrates Kareena's 43rd b'day, calls her 'lifeline'

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her birthday with sister Karisma Kapoor as the 'Jab We Met' actress has turned 43-years-old.

Celebrating her birthday, Karisma called her younger sister her 'lifeline'.

Karisma, who played the part of the doting elder sister, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a couple of inside pictures from Kareena's birthday bash.

She captioned the post: "Happy Birthday to my lifeline", sharing a picture of her younger sister cutting her birthday cake.

Sharing a picture of the birthday cake, she captioned: "Our Jaane Jaan Happy Birthday."

The 'Talaash' actress was wearing a traditional yellow salwar kameez and gave a full smile, with the candles burning and lighting up the somewhat dark room, highlighting her shadow as she was cutting the cake.

Striking an eloquent pose together with Kareena, the 'Coolie No. 1' actress captioned the post: "Birthday Girl."

In the pose, Karisma was wearing a full white attire while standing outside their house. She also shared the same picture from a new right side angle.

This was not the end of the whole thing however, as Karisma also looked back at the past and remembered their childhood days.

Sharing the memories of their childhood, the actress shared an old picture of the two sisters from back when they were still young children.

Standing inside a basket side-by-side, the picture was from their old home and reflected the aesthetics of the 1980s. In the picture, Karisma looks like she was about eight to nine-years-old while Kareena was a toddler.

She captioned the post: "Always by ur side, cos ur simply the best."

Concluding the post, she wrote: "Love you the mostest. Happy birthday sister (birthday cake, strawberry, balloon and star emoji). #familyfirst."

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer film 'Laal Singh Chadda' which was a flop.

Karisma Kapoor will next be seen in the film 'Murder Mubarak'.

