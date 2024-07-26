On Kargil Vijay Diwas, UP village remembers Capt Manoj Pandey

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The bravery and sacrifice of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey, who was martyred during Operation Vijay in the Kargil War in 1999, will forever be remembered in the nation's history.

His valour is celebrated not only by the entire country but also by the residents of his ancestral village, Rudha, in Kamalapur, Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, village locals remember Capt Manoj Pandey's sacrifice with pride, acknowledging the honour he brought to his family, village, and the entire nation.

The locals hail his "indomitable courage" as an inspiration to everyone in the nation.

Kaushal Kishore Pandey, Capt Manoj Pandey's uncle, reflected on the memorable year of 1999, recounting how he raised Manoj from childhood and always saw him as determined and goal-oriented.

"Whatever he set his mind to, he achieved, and this victory is a testament to that," Capt Manoj's uncle added.

Amit Pandey, Capt Manoj Pandey's brother, noted that the district commemorates his sacrifice in various ways, with numerous landmarks and programmes named in his honour.

He further said that these tributes serve as "lasting reminders of his heroism," ensuring that his contributions to his motherland are never forgotten.

Aditya Pandey, another family member, expressed immense pride in Capt Manoj Pandey's association with Sitapur, stating that "his legacy fills everyone with pride. On Kargil Vijay Diwas, NCC cadets and others organise programmes to honour his memory, celebrating his bravery and dedication."

The Kargil War was fought between India and Pakistan from May to July 1999 in the Kargil district of J&K and elsewhere along the LoC.

By early May 1999, Pakistani forces had crossed the Line of Control (LOC) and intruded into the Drass, Mushkoh, Kaksar, and Batalik sectors. The extent of the intrusion varied from 4 to 8 kilometres in each sector.

In June-July 1999, Capt Manoj Pandey's unit, 1/11 GR Battalion of the Gorkha Rifles Regiment, an infantry Regiment of the Indian Army, was stationed in the Batalik sector of Ladakh as part of Operation Vijay. The unit operated under the command of the 70 Infantry Brigade, which was under the overall control of the 3 Infantry Division.

On the night of July 3, 1999, Capt Manoj Pandey, along with his troops, paraded off for Khalubar, located at a height of 19700 feet. As the assault team marched forward, it encountered intense and heavy enemy fire from both sides of the peak.

Capt Manoj Pandey quickly moved his troops to a favourable position under heavy enemy fire and fearlessly moved forward with the war slogan, 'Jai Mahakali, Aayo Gorkhali', eradicating four enemy bunkers without caring for his injuries. His platoon secured control over six bunkers and shot down 11 enemy soldiers, eventually capturing the peak.

As he was leading his platoon, he was shot in the forehead with a bullet. He later succumbed to his injuries and was martyred at the young age of 24 years.

Capt Manoj Pandey was honoured with the country's highest gallantry award, Param Vir Chakra (PVC), for his exceptional leadership, courage, and dedication to his country.

