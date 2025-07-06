Kareena Kapoor takes a dig at Prada for copying Kolhapuri chappal designs

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor, on Sunday, took to social media to call out luxury fashion brand Prada for allegedly copying traditional Kolhapuri chappal designs.

The actress shared a photo of her wearing her OG Kolhapuri chappal as she subtly took a dig at the brand. Taking to her Instagram stories, Bebo posted an image of her flaunting her Kolhapuri chappals and captioned it, “Sorry not Prada…but my OG Kolhapuri.” Kareena kept her face out of the frame, letting her stylish Kolhapuri chappals do all the talking.

Kareena Kapoor’s post comes just days after Prada stirred up controversy for showcasing footwear that closely resembled traditional Kolhapuri chappals without crediting their Indian origins.

For the unversed, Prada recently introduced a pair of footwear called 'Toe Ring Sandals,' which closely resemble India’s traditional Kolhapuri chappals. These sandals were showcased at the Prada Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show in Milan on June 22. However, the design was presented under the European brand's label without any clear credit to its Indian roots.

In response, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court, demanding compensation for Kolhapuri chappal artisans, whose work the plea claims has been copied without acknowledgment.

The plea also stated that Prada used the traditional design in their latest collection. While the brand had earlier said the sandals were “inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear with a centuries-old heritage,” the controversy has sparked debate over credit and cultural appropriation.

Amid criticism for the striking similarity between their sandals and traditional Kolhapuri chappals—and the steep price tag of nearly Rs. 1 lakh—Prada responded with a statement recognizing the footwear's Indian roots.

In a statement, Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, said, “We acknowledge that the sandals featured in the recent Prada Men's 2026 Fashion Show are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear, with a centuries-old heritage. We deeply recognize the cultural significance of such Indian craftsmanship.”

