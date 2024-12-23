Kareena Kapoor radiates natural glow in ‘frozen face series’

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wowed fans with her radiant and natural beauty in the latest “frozen face” series.

The actress embraced a fresh, makeup-free look in her recent set of pictures. On Monday, Kareena shared candid photos on her Instagram and captioned them, “The frozen face series.” In the images, Khan is seen sporting a white and black jacket paired with a grey neck muffler.

Reacting to her post, one fan commented, “Beautiful Bebo,” while another wrote, “Haseeen MashAllah.”

Bebo, an avid social media user, had also shared special moments leading up to Christmas. The ‘Jab We Met’ actress posted a series of vacation photos as she prepared to celebrate Christmas. The images featured her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their eldest son, Taimur. One of the photos captured Taimur standing in front of a grand Christmas tree.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took on the role of both the perfect host and guardian at her son Taimur Ali Khan's eighth birthday celebration. The actress ensured the party was a joyful experience for all the children while personally overseeing their safety, including coordinating their rides home.

A video shared online captures Kareena taking charge of the post-party arrangements. On December 20, the loving parents, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, threw a lively sports-themed birthday party for Taimur. Several videos from the event surfaced on social media, highlighting Kareena and Saif actively participating in fun activities with Taimur and his friends.

Kareena and Saif also showed their unwavering support for their eldest son, Taimur, at his school's annual day event. The proud parents were seen cheering loudly from the audience as Taimur took the stage for his performance. In a heartwarming video that went viral, Kareena is captured recording her son's performance while beaming with pride.

Caught up in the moment, Kareena couldn't help but sway to the music, clapping and smiling as she cheered for him, even waving at Taimur from the audience.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.