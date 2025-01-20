Karan Veer Mehra lifts the 'Bigg Boss 18' trophy

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Karan Veer Mehra has finally lifted the winner's trophy for "Bigg Boss" 18. He and first runner-up Vivian Dsena made it to the finale after a long, tedious, and challenging journey of 105 days inside the "Bigg Boss 18" house.

Karan Veer Mehra’s journey in the house is a compilation of strategic moves and emotional moments. During his time in the house, he created a special bond with his housemate Chum Darang. Not just that, he also opened up about his two failed marriages.

On the other hand, Vivian Dsena's Bigg Boss journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, filled with twists and turns. The 'Madhubala' actor was compared to the former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla in the initial weeks of the show. Later on, his heart-melting love saga with his better half Nouran gained a lot of eyeballs. Vivian Dsena is also known to have created several strong bonds during his BB journey.

Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh were the top 6 contenders this season. While Chum Darang and Eisha Singh went out of the house earlier in the day, Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra were eliminated thereafter.

"Bigg Boss 18" premiered on Colors on 6th October 2024. The popular reality show commenced with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.

The "Bigg Boss 18" Finale hosted by Salman Khan saw some remarkable performances. Veer Pahariya, who was there to promote his forthcoming drama "Sky Force", got the host Salman Khan tapping a foot with him.

Furthermore, Aamir Khan appeared on Bigg Boss for the first time as he reunited with his 'Andaz Apna Apna' co-star Salman Khan. The two even recreated a scene from the iconic film. Additionally, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor were also a part of the finale as they came to promote their film "Loveyapa".

"Bigg Boss 18" will be replaced by another reality show "Laughter Chefs 2" on Colors.

