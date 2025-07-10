Karan Tacker on ‘Bhay’: It's the most aspirational project I’ve done

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker, who will be playing the role of real-life paranormal investigator Gaurav Tiwari in “Bhay”, called the show one of the most aspirational projects he has done.

Talking to IANS about Bhay, Karan said: “Bhay is the most exciting project of mine till date. It's the most aspirational project I have done. I don't think people have seen me in this light at all. It deals with the story of Gaurav Tiwari.”

He said that with the show he and the makers are trying to depict Gaurav Tiwari’s life from the lens that “we see and of course the book that it is based on.”

“He had the most glorified career as a paranormal investigator of India. He passed away in a very unfortunate way so it is our understanding and take on it.”

“Bhay” is touted to be based on real events, following the life and findings of the late Gaurav Tiwari, India’s most renowned paranormal investigator. The series also stars Kalki Koechlin, Danish Sood, and Saloni Batra.

The upcoming show explores the eerie and fascinating events surrounding Gaurav Tiwari’s life and career.

A real-life paranormal investigator, Tiwari devoted his life to unraveling the mysteries of the unseen, with his story filled with eerie encounters and chilling revelations. Now, in "Bhay," his journey comes to life on screen, as Karan takes on the role, bringing Tiwari’s legacy and spine-tingling experiences to the forefront.

Karan stressed it is “not a horror show.”

“I keep saying it's a paranormal thriller. We are not going to scare you as these are real events with documentation. So we want to show what happened and if you get scared okay.”

Nervousness is seeping in Karan as he will be seen in a different light.

Karan added: “I am actually very nervous about that show because I don't know if people will accept me in that light as they have seen me very differently.”

