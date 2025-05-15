Karan Tacker is back with a bang as Farooq Ali in 'Special Ops' season 2

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) The espionage thriller landscape is abuzz with anticipation as the teaser for "Special Ops 2" dropped on Thursday, marking Karan Tacker's electric return as intelligence officer Farooq Ali.

The newly released teaser of "Special Ops 2" offers a glimpse into the high-stakes world of espionage, with Tacker's Farooq Ali at its center. His commanding presence and nuanced performance hint at a character who has evolved, facing new challenges while grappling with past demons.

Sharing his excitement about his next, Karan said, "The love I received as Farooq Ali since the first season of 'Special Ops' has been unreal. I’ve just been so excited for the world to see the second season. There’s not a moment that I bumped into someone and they don’t ask me when the second season is out, and I’m proud to say that we’re finally round the corner, and it’s all credits to Neeraj Pandey."

"I can't explain how excited and patiently I have waited to get back to being Farooq Ali for the second season..I have always loved the espionage spy world since I was a kid, and I just feel Farooq has become my alter ego. This show, since the day it dropped, has gotten massive love from the audience, and I can’t wait to share this moment with them; this season is more theirs than it’s mine," he added.

Kay Kay Menon, who will be seen as Himmat Singh in season 2, revealed, “Himmat Singh is a character that has resonated deeply with audiences. Returning to this role is both a challenge and a privilege. In 'Special Ops' season 2, viewers will witness new facets of Himmat’s journey – his vulnerabilities, his grit, and the weight of choices he’s made. It’s a powerful script, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

In addition to this, Tacker has also completed the final leg of filming for Prime Video’s much-anticipated thriller series "Bhay", with the last leg shot in London. Touted as one of the most demanding roles of his career so far, "Bhay" is already generating buzz within the industry.

