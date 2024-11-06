Karan Aujla: Aim to evolve with every release, exploring different themes while staying true to my style

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Be it “Mexico”, “Gangsta”, ”Players”, “God Damn” with Badshah or even “Tauba Tauba” from “Bad Newz” to name a few, Karan Aujla has given many hip-swaying numbers, making him one of the best Punjabi singers, which he agrees gets pressurising at times considering that he needs to outrun his previous set benchmark.

Asked if he feels the pressure at times considering he needs to give his best to outrun your previous record, Karan told IANS: “Absolutely, there’s a certain level of pressure that comes with consistently releasing hit songs.”

The singer, who hails from the Ghurala village in the Ludhiana district of Punjab agrees expectations are “motivating and daunting.”

“Each release brings high expectations from my fans and the industry, which can be both motivating and daunting. I always strive to give my best, and while I love creating music, the fear of not meeting those expectations can sometimes be overwhelming,” said Karan, who got his breakthrough with the song "Don't Worry" in 2018.

“However, I try to focus on my passion for music rather than the charts,” said Karan, who previously expressed his willingness to collaborate with the rappers 50 Cent and Drake.

The 27-year-old heartthrob believes that creativity flows best when “I’m not weighed down by pressure.”

“Each song is a new opportunity to express myself, and I aim to evolve with every release, exploring different themes and sounds while staying true to my style. Ultimately, I remind myself that the journey is just as important as the outcome,” added the singer.

The singer, who is all set to perform in several cities in India for his “It Was All A Dream World Tour” commencing on December 7, describes his music as diverse and experimental.

“I would classify my style as being very diverse and experimental which allows me to be open minded and receptive to cultural diversity,” he shared.

From “Soch” to the latest release “Tauba Tauba” all his songs have been chartbusters. Karan says the key ingredient to his music being a hit is “its authenticity and relatability”.

“I believe the key to my music striking an emotional chord with people lies in its authenticity and relatability. I’ve always aimed to tell stories that resonate with my audience, reflecting their experiences, emotions, and the realities of life,” he shared.

Karan strongly believes that the “fusion of cultures” helps his music stand out.

“It’s all about creating music that speaks to the heart, and I’m thankful that it resonates with so many people,” added the Canada-based artist.

The “It Was All A Dream World Tour” is presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation.

