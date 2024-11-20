‘Karan Arjun aa gaye’ for voting: SRK, Salman seen casting votes

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who will be next seen in ‘King’, was seen at a polling station in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Wednesday. The megastar arrived with his kids Aryan and Suhana in their swanky Maybach.

SRK was seen dressed in white shirt and cargo pants. He rounded up his look with a pair of sunglasses and a beanie while Suhana opted for an Indian attire. Aryan donned an all black attire with a drop shoulder t-shirt and pants.

Earlier, SRK announced the release of Aryan’s directorial debut with a streaming series. The series is set against the backdrop of the Hindi film industry. The multi-genre project promises an unabashed take on cinema through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the lanes of B-town. The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humour.

SRK’s ‘Karan Arjun’ co-star Salman Khan too was seen casting his vote in Bandra. The actor made his first public appearance after he was seen at the mourning of the slain politician Baba Siddique.

Bollywood stars turned up in impressive numbers to cast their votes for the Maharashtra State Assembly Elections.

The polling for Maharashtra Assembly elections was conducted across 288 constituencies in the state. This time around, 4136 candidates are contesting elections across 288 constituencies in Maharashtra, the state with the highest GDP per capita, and by virtue of it, the highest economy.

The fight is intense with alliances from both sides locking horns with each other. While Uddhav Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has joined forces with Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar to form Maha Vikas Aghadi, the other side has BJP forming an alliances with Eknath Shinde branching out of the original Shiv Sena (retaining the party symbol) and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar, who branched out of his uncle’s original NCP for Mahayuti, the ruling alliance.

