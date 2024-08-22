Kapil Nirmal on his bond with John Abraham: 'He openly shares his thoughts about industry'

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actor Kapil Nirmal, who has recently marked his Bollywood debut with the action drama 'Vedaa', has talked about his equation with the lead star John Abraham, sharing that there conversations were not about fitness, but the latter shared about his good and bad experiences.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment, the film stars Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Kapil is seen as API Bhimsen Purohit in the film, and has got some intense action scenes with John.

Talking about his bond with the John, he said: "There wasn’t anything specifically discussed about fitness. The focus was more on going on set, greeting the seniors, working well, and then leaving. That’s the reality. Yes, I’ve had conversations with him, but they weren’t about fitness. He shared his experiences--both good and bad-- very openly. He’s very sweet and approachable."

"Whenever he speaks, whether it’s about something small or significant, he does so without hesitation. He openly shares his thoughts about the industry and isn’t concerned about the consequences of his words. He’s very confident. He appreciates your work and motivates you. I remember one instance when we were shooting in a temple," he shared.

He further said: "I was sitting about 10-15 feet away, greeted him, and then sat down. He later called out, 'Kapil, you did an amazing job in that scene man'. It's these small things that really make my day."

Kapil, who has spent 18 years in the Television industry, has opened about his casting in the film.

He said: "I got the role after a lengthy process which included auditions, selections, screen tests, action sequences, appearance evaluations, and a mock shoot."

Sharing about his character in, Kapil added: "My character has an ideology--he wants to be successful in life. The guy he works for is a powerful man, and that’s his reason. The second aspect was preparing for the role. There wasn’t anything specific for preparation; what I did was read the script many times."

Kapil has been a part of TV shows like-- 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat', 'Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna', 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera', 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', and 'Baal Shiv – Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha'.

