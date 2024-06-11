Kannada cinema's 'Challenging Star' Darshan detained in murder case

Bengaluru, June 11 (IANS) Karnataka Police on Tuesday detained Kannada superstar Darshan in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old man for making derogatory comments on the actor’s girlfriend.

Sources confirmed that Darshan had been detained at his farmhouse in Mysuru along with 10 others in connection with the case.

According to police, Darshan is being brought to Bengaluru for further questioning and he will be taken to an undisclosed location.

Police explained that Darshan’s involvement was found in connection with the murder of one Renukaswamy, a resident of Laxmi Venkateshwara Layout in Chitradurga.

Police sources said that Renukaswamy made taunting and insulting comments about Drashan’s rumoured girlfriend whenever she posted her pictures with the actor.

Enraged by this Darshan had got Renukaswamy picked up from Chitradurga and taken to Bengaluru.

He was kept in a shed belonging to one Vinay and tortured.

Later, Renukaswamy’s body was found in the Vrushabhavathi canal near Sumanahalli in front of an apartment building, police said.

The security officer of the apartment complex noticed dogs dragging the body in the canal and informed the police on Sunday, they said.

After identifying the body, the Kamakshipalya police informed Renukaswamy’s parents.

Darshan’s role came to the fore during the investigation by the police.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Darshan had called the Chitradurga Fan Association president and asked him to find out the whereabouts of Renukaswamy and bring him to Bengaluru.

Police are suspecting that Darshan had also assaulted Renukaswamy.

The cause of death is being stated as a blow to the head with a weapon, police said.

Further investigation is on in the case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.