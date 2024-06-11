‘We've to deal with consequences', Koeman slams FC Barcelona for De Jong injury

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The Netherlands' Euro 2024 dreams took a hit with the news that influential midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out due to a lingering ankle injury.

Following Netherlands' 4-0 victory over Iceland in an International friendly, Dutch Manager Ronald Koeman criticised his former club FC Barcelona for risking De Jong’s injury by playing him.

"We made the decision this afternoon. We have assessed that Frenkie de Jong won't be ready for the next three weeks. He has a history with this right ankle injury and it's not worth taking any risks. His club took risks before, and now we have to deal with the consequences," stated the former Barca player and coach, as quoted by Dutch media outlet NOS.

De Jong, a vital cog in both Barcelona and the Dutch national team, suffered the injury in late April's El Clasico clash against Real Madrid. Despite missing the final six games of Barcelona's season, he was initially included in the 26-man Euros squad with hope of recovery.

However, those hopes have been dashed as the 27-year-old hasn't featured since and remains unfit for the tournament.

"I'm sad and disappointed that I won't make it to the European Championships. We have done everything we can in recent weeks, but unfortunately my ankle needs more time. It is a dream and the greatest honor to represent your country at a final tournament,” read the post by the Dutch midfielder on Instagram.

The Netherlands will be opening their Euro 2024 campaign against Poland on June 16 before facing France and Austria later on in the tournament’s group stages.

