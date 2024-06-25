Kangana’s 'Emergency' set to release on September 6; 'most sensational chapter of Indian democracy'

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) After multiple delays, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' is finally set to release on September 6.

The actress, who had previously announced the postponement of her movie due to her Lok Sabha 2024 election campaign, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared that the film is all set to hit the big screen.

Kangana also shared a new poster along with the announcement.

Talking about the same, Kangana said: "I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare's Macbeth, the essence of 'Emergency' is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints. It is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy, and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on September 6, 2024.”

Upon sharing the poster, Kangana captioned it: "The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India’s Darkest Chapter. Announcing #KanganaRanaut’s #Emergency In Cinemas on September 6, 2024. The Explosive Saga of the Most Controversial Episode of the History of Indian Democracy, #EmergencyOn6Sept in cinemas worldwide."

The film tells the story of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, portrayed by Kangana. The Emergency was declared in 1975 and lasted for 21 months, due to perceived internal and external threats to the country.

Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and the late Satish Kaushik, among others.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film's music is composed by Sanchit Balhara, with the screenplay and dialogue written by Ritesh Shah.

