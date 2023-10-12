Kangana Ranaut's glimpse in ‘Tejas’ trailer fuels fifth National Award predictions

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut has proved her mettle with her performances. With four National Awards to her name already, she seems to be setting her sights on the prestigious accolade once again with her upcoming India's first aerial action film, ‘Tejas’.

The recently released trailer of the film has ignited a fervor across the internet, leaving fans, critics, and netizens in awe, and sparking discussions about the possibility of Kangana earning her fifth National Award with this one.

The trailer, unveiled on Indian Air Force Day, showcases Kangana in the role of a fighter pilot assigned for a high-stake mission. The film's gripping trailer is undeniably impactful.

Kangana's portrayal has garnered immense attention for her compelling performance.

Her dedication to preparation for her character, her fierce dialogues, and her captivating on-screen presence have all combined to make her an early favorite in the National Award race.

She has already received National Awards for her performances in 'Fashion', 'Queen', 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns', and 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.' Each of these roles showcased her versatility and her ability to immerse herself completely in her characters.

Produced by RSVP, the film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Tejas is slated for a theatrical release onOctober 27.

