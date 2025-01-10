Kangana Ranaut offers Karan Johar a film

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Actor Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie 'Emergency', has offered a film to Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar.

The actress recently graced the singing reality show 'Indian Idol', and said that she would like to work with KJo. She extended the offer to him saying that she would make sure that he gets a meaty role.

The actress said, "I'm sorry to say, but Karan sir should do a movie with me. I'll give him a very good role, and I'll make a very good film, which will not be a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law's quarrel, which will not be just a PR exercise, it will be a proper film, and he'll get a proper role."

Earlier, Kangana reacted to the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) mandate of removing certain portions from the film.

The actress spoke with IANS and shared that as a director, she would have liked the film with the original narrative. However, she said that she accepted the decision of CBFC.

Kangana told IANS, "I would have liked that the full version would have come. But with the cuts, there is no issue, because it's not like the film was made to mock someone. It's not like that. It's fine. They completely removed some episodes of history. And the fact that it doesn't impact my film, in a way, it is a testimony of that, that it doesn't matter."

She further mentioned, "The story is very much intact. The message of the film is very much intact, which is patriotism. So I don't think it has affected the larger narrative. But if they had shot it, there must have been a reason for it."

The film is set during the period of Emergency in the 1970s imposed by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The film promises to offer a gripping exploration of one of the most spoken-about chapters in Indian democracy.

