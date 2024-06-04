Kangana Ranaut expresses 'heartfelt gratitude' for Mandi voters

Mandi, June 4 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, has expressed her "heartfelt gratitude" over her impending win at the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Kangana took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note, saying that "the victory belongs to the people of Mandi."

The actress wrote: "Samast Mandiwasiyon ka is janadhar, is pyaar aur is vishwas ke liye dil se abhaar. Yeh jeet aap sabhi ki hai, yeh jeet Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi ji ki aur BJP par vishwas ki, ye jeet hai sanatan ki, yeh jeet hai Mandi ke samman ki (Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust. This victory belongs to all of you. This is the victory of trusting Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. This is the victory of Sanathan. This is the victory of Mandi."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher congratulated Kangana for her impending win.

The Election Commission of India website is yet to declare Kangana’s win, her victory is almost certain.

The actress is leading with 73,482 votes against Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress candidate.

On Tuesday, Anupam took to his X and shared a video of Kangana with the song’ Jugni’ from her National Award-winning film ‘Queen’ playing in the background.

The actor wrote: “Dearest @KanganaTeam !CONGRATULATIONS on your HUGE Victory! You are a #ROCKSTAR. Your journey is so so inspirational!"

"So happy for you and the people of #Mandi and #HimachalPradesh. You have proved time and again that if one is focused and works hard toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai! Jai ho! #MemberParliament #KanganaRanaut #Winner."

