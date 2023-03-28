Kaman Post on LoC to soon become tourist destination

Srinagar, March 28 (IANS) The Kaman Post on the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district will be thrown open to tourists as a destination soon, defence sources said.

The decision to allow tourists to visit Kaman Post on the LoC has been taken by the army.

Defence sources said that the Kaman Post would acquaint the tourists with the sacrifices made by the soldiers to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

The Kaman Post overlooks the 'Aman Setu Bridge' spanning the LoC. Half of the bridge is under Indian control while the other half is controlled by Pakistan.

