Kamal Nath refutes BJP claims on Digvijaya being sidelined from Jan Akrosh Yatra

Bhopal, September 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath on Sunday refuted BJP's claim that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh was sidelined from 'Jan Akrosh Yatra'.

Veteran Congress leader termed the allegation 'baseless' adding that Digvijaya Singh himself has wished not to use his pictures for 'Jan Akrosh Yatra'.

"I was in Chhindwara a couple of days back and participated in Jan Akrosh Yatra and Digvijaya Singh will also participate in coming days," Kamal Nath said briefing the press at party headquarters on Sunday.

Meanwhile, he hit back at BJP central leadership saying that they have sidelined Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Madhya Pradesh elections.

Notably, ever since the Congress launched its seven 'Jan Akrosh Yatras' from seven different regions of the state, the ruling BJP tried to corner it claiming that Digvijaya Singh has been sidelined.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also raised this issue last week, saying, "It is very unfortunate to see Digvijaya Singh's pictures missing from the Congress posters. The Congress has always disrespected it's senior leaders."

The fresh allegation on the same was made by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. During a press conference, Chouhan has claimed that Digvijaya Singh has been sidelined.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.