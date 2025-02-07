Kamal Haasan's RKFI thanks Amaran unit, audience as film completes 100-day run

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) has now thanked the audience and the unit of its blockbuster film Amaran which on Friday completed a fantastic100-day run in theatres.

Taking to its X timeline, RKFI said, "Your love, our journey! #Amaran100." In another tweet, it said, "Thank you all for making #Amaran a memorable experience! Without you, this art is just a dream—your love brings to life the story of a Braveheart. Thank you, audience and Team #Amaran, for turning passion into a masterpiece. #Amaran100”

The film, which released on October 31 last year, set the box office on fire, raking in over Rs 325 crores worldwide. The film is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who laid down his life in the service of the country while fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, director of the film, Rajkumar Periasamy expressed happiness about being able to tell the story of not just one brave heart but two in his film Amaran. He was referring to Sepoy Vikram, who was Major Mukund Varadarajan’s buddy in the Cheetah company of the 44th Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army.

Rajkumar Periasamy wrote, “Towards #100daysofamaran , #Amaran wouldn’t be complete without #SepoyVikram , SC (#ShauryaChakra). More than a pleasure, it’s been a privilege to have been able to tell the story of two brave-hearts in this tale. Bound by duty and immortalised by their legacy, #MajorMukundVaradarajan Sir’s and Sepoy Vikram Sir’s bond is perhaps the best example of brotherhood and camaraderie! My heartfelt gratitude to the generosity of Sepoy Vikram’s family for letting us present him to the world. Salute and love,” he wrote.

