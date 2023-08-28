Kalki Koechlin: 'Goldfish' is something I knew I was cut out for

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Known for her unconventional body of work, actress Kalki Koechlin, who skillfully portrayed the nuances of her character's emotions in the movie ‘Goldfish’, said the colour of her skin limits her roles in Bollywood, and this role she knew it was cut out for her.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is presenting this stirring drama, which is directed by Pushan Kripalani and produced by Amit Saxena.

Set in London, ‘Goldfish’ deals with memory, music, mental health and identity. This Indian-British-American production brings together powerhouse talents Deepti Naval, Kalki Koechlin and Rajit Kapur, with some actors from the United Kingdom – Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Ravin Ganatra and Shanaya Rafaat – to tell a delicate, timeless story of a mother and a daughter, and of community.

Kalki said: “Goldfish was special because complex, layered, sensitive and funny scripts like that are rare to come by. Anyway there are few roles for someone like me in the industry, since the colour of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood, and this being about the identity of a half Indian, half british was something I knew I was cut out for.”

About her experience of working with Deepti, she said: “It was a pleasure to work with Deepti ji, she is quiet and yet so brilliant and surprising, I was always kept on my toes as she would come up with something on the spot and I’d have to react to it. I loved working with her.”

The movie marks the return of Kalki to the theaters after four years. Kalki was last seen in 2019 Hindi movie ‘Gully Boy’, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. She also starred in 2020 Tamil anthology drama ‘Paava Kadhaigal’, in the segment ‘Love Panna Uttranum’ as Penelope.

On September 30, 2019, Kalki confirmed her pregnancy with her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, an Israeli musician. Their daughter was born on February 7, 2020 through water birth.

The film revolves around Anamika (Kalki Koechlin), the child of a mixed marriage, who returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Deepti Naval) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. Ana returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn’t remember her.

A Splendid Films production, produced by Amit Saxena, the film will be released on September 1.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kalki was recently seen in ‘Made In Heaven 2’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.