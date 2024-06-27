'Kalki 2898 AD' is an epic milestone in Indian cinema - IANS Rating: ****

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) 'Kalki 2898 AD' directed by Nag Ashwin is a mesmerising journey into a dystopian future where mythology and technology collide.

Set against the backdrop of the last city on Earth, Kashi, in the year 2898 AD, the film boasts of a stellar ensemble cast led by Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. It promises a cinematic experience that blends epic action, profound mythology, and intricate character dynamics.

Prabhas delivers a tour de force performance, embodying the charismatic Bhairava with a surprising twist pivotal to the plot. His portrayal balances humour, intensity, and vulnerability, anchoring the film with his dynamic presence.

Amitabh Bachchan mesmerises as Ashwatthama, his restrained yet powerful performance adding gravitas to pivotal scenes. This is one of the best roles we have seen him in recently.

Deepika Padukone delivers a power-packed performance, infusing Sumathi with depth and resilience. Kamal Haasan commands the screen as the Supreme Yaskin, portraying the antagonist with chilling charisma.

Nag Ashwin's direction is visionary, seamlessly blending sci-fi elements with mythological undertones from the Mahabharata. He masterfully crafts the narrative as it unfolds in layers, keeping viewers engaged with its intricate twists and emotional depth.

Kashi's dystopian world is brought to life by Djordje Stojiljkovic's breathtaking cinematography, capturing both the grandeur and grit of the cityscape.

The film's production values overseen by Vyjayanthi Movies are top-notch, evident in the detailed art direction, impressive VFX, and intricate costume designs that enhance the immersive experience.

Santhosh Narayanan's background score complements the narrative's emotional beats and action sequences, though some songs may require repeated listening to resonate fully.

Kota Venkateswara Rao's editing, while generally effective, could benefit from tighter pacing in the film's first half to maintain momentum.

'Kalki 2898 AD' delves into such profound themes as identity, destiny, and the ethical dilemmas posed by scientific advances.

The film skilfully navigates between its high-octane action sequences and introspective character moments, culminating in a climactic showdown that leaves a lasting impact. The integration of mythological elements enriches the narrative, offering viewers a thought-provoking exploration of humanity's future.

'Kalki 2898 AD' stands as a testament to pan-Indian ambition and creativity, pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema with its bold storytelling and compelling performances.

The film's first half may seem a bit slow, but the payoff in the second half is worth the wait, delivering thrilling action sequences and poignant character arcs. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone deliver standout performances, supported by a talented ensemble cast.

Nag Ashwin's vision and direction elevate the film, making it a must-watch for fans of epic sci-fi adventures.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is a cinematic triumph that captivates with visuals, resonates with its themes, and leaves audiences eagerly anticipating future instalments. It is a journey that proves both exhilarating and thought-provoking, cementing its place as a milestone in Indian cinema.

Film: Kalki 2898 AD (Playing in theatres)

Duration: 180.56 minutes

Director: Nag Ashwin Star

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Anna Ben, Shobana, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Deverakonda

IANS Rating: ****

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.