Kajol shares 'Wednesday wisdom', shows 'depth' of her character

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actress Kajol, on Wednesday, shared a wisdom quote about being "deep", saying she has decided that the weight on her scale simply shows the depth of her character.

An avid social media user, Kajol, who has 16.9 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared a ‘Wednesday Wisdom’ quote: “I've decided today that the weight on my scale simply shows the depth of my character! Tomorrow I may decide to be a super shallow person but today I am DEEP! #wednesdaywisdom.”

In another Story, the ‘Baazigar’ fame actress re-shared a quote which is an ode to a fearless woman.

The post read: “An Ode to a fearless woman: Defined by no man, you are your own story. Blazing through the world, turning history into herstory. And when they dare to tell you about all the things you cannot be, you smile and tell them 'I am both war and woman and you cannot stop me' - Nikita Gill.”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’, and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’.

She next has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’ in her kitty.

