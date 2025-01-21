Kajol, daughter Nysa are ‘two chopsticks in a box’

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Bollywood star Kajol spent some mother-daughter time with Nysa and said that the duo is “two chopsticks in a box”.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of the two sitting in a restaurant. The picture has the mother-daughter duo posing with chopsticks.

‘Two peas in a pod or two chopsticks in a box #unbreakablebond #partnerincrime,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, Kajol shared a glimpse of her latest photoshoot, where in the picture the diva sitting on the floor in the middle of the shoot. Meanwhile, the second photo features her facing the camera in a black overcoat and stylish spectacles.

She captioned the post, "What the camera sees and what I see…"

Meanwhile, Kajol stepped into the New Year with a very special social media post.

Looking back on the year gone by, the actress shared a couple of photos from her New Year celebration along with the following note, “And that’s a wrap! Better than a movie ending, for sure.”

“Wishes for the coming year to all of you: May you always run out of chairs for your guests, may your table always groan with the weight of food and friends, may your neighbors always complain about how long and fun your parties are, and last of all... may your joy be supremely infectious to the world around you always. #blessedbe #toasttothenewyear #happynewyear.”

\Kajol and Ajay started dating while filming “Gundaraj” in 1994. The couple married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony at the actor's house. She gave birth to their daughter, Nysa, in April 2003 and seven years later, in September 2010, she gave birth to Yug.

Meanwhile, Kajol, who was last seen in “Lust Stories 2”, will next be seen in “Do Patti” alongside actress Kriti Sanon. She will also be seen in “Sarzameen” and the film “Maharagni- Queen of Queens”.

