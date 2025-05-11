Kajol celebrates Mother’s Day with her 'two awesome blossom moms'

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Kajol celebrated this Mother’s Day with her "two awesome blossom moms".

She took to her Instagram account and dropped a video of her mother, Tanuja, and her mother-in-law, Veena Devgan, cutting the cake.

We could also hear Kajol singing, "Happy mother's day to you. Happy mother's day dear mothers."

As Veena Devgan cuts the cake, whose sides are covered in plastic, Kajol screams, "Plastic hain."

"Happy Mother’s Day to the two awesome blossom moms in my life! P.S. no plastic was consumed. Only some delicious cake," Kajol captioned the video.

The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actress also shared two adorable pictures with her mother and mother-in-law on her Insta.

After dating for some time, Kajol tied the knot with Ajay Devgn on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. The couple are now parents to two kids- Nysa and Yug.

Coming to her professional commitments, Kajol, who was last seen in the 2024 thriller "Do Patti", has an exciting lineup ahead. She has been roped in to play the lead in the upcoming mythological horror "Maa". The much-hyped drama is slated to appear in the cinema halls on June 27th.

While Kajol will be seen as the lead, the film will also see Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma as the supporting cast.

Helmed by Vishal Furia, the story of "Maa' has been provided by Saiwyn Quadras. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, the project has been backed by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, along with Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Kajol also has Kayoze Irani's "Sarzameen" in her kitty, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma.

Furthermore, the diva will star in Charan Tej Uppalapati's "Maharagni- Queen of Queens".

