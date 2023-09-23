Kajol, Ajay Devgn wish Tanuja Samarth a happy 80th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Kajol has wished her mother Tanuja Samarth a happy 80th birthday, and thanked her for her wisdom and guidance, telling her that she loves her mother to bits and pieces.

Posting a video on her X (formerly Twitter), the actress wrote: “Eight decades of love, wisdom, and laughter! Happy Birthday to my incredible Mom! #ForeverBeautiful #ForeverYoung. #LoveYouMom #FineAt80 #ItsABigOne”.

In the video, sitting in her house, the ‘Tanhaji’ actress said: “A happy happy 80th birthday mom. I can never thank you enough for the things that you have taught me, by example. I love you to bits and pieces.”

Following her wish, the video proceeded to show an old 1980’s montage of Tanuja, where she said: “I was born and raised in the film industry, for me it is family. For me, whether it was my mother, father, elder sister, myself, and my daughter, we have all been trained to just be ourselves.”

She added: “I believe everyone is a star in their own way, in whatever way it is they do things in their own right.”

The video proceeded to an even older black and white interview of her from the 1960’s, where she said: “It all boils down to whether I have confidence in myself as a person, whether I have confidence in myself as an artiste. And I can confidently say, that yes I do.

She further mentioned, "Every person person has a moment of happiness and sadness, troubles, challenges, successes, victories and failures. The best thing one can only ever do is to learn from them."

Cutting back to her 1980s interview, the veteran actress concluded with a montage of clips from her younger days, saying: “All we can do is learn from our mistakes and try not to repeat them again. And I can tell you now, if I were to live my life all over again, I would live it exactly the same way I have lived it till date.”

Actor Ajay Devgn also wished his mother-in-law a happy birthday on his X and wrote: “Our constant source of joy and just pure positive energy. Happiest birthday Tanujaji! Keep glowing as always. Love & Respect”.

