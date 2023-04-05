Kajal Chauhan aspired to be a jurist before following her passion for acting

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actress Kajal Chauhan, who is currently playing the role of Gaura in the show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai', shared that acting was not something she thought of at the beginning of her career but aspired to be a lawyer or a judge. She spoke about her journey of becoming an actor.

Kajal hails from Uttar Pradesh where nobody ever thought of pursuing a career in acting. She said: "I initially aspired to become a lawyer or a judge. Despite my initial career goals, my mother always dreamed of seeing someone from the family become an actor and as I grew up I became increasingly interested in the entertainment industry."

"My mother would often watch 'saas, bahu aur saazish' segments on TV and imagine me giving interviews on screen. My mother has been my biggest support in my acting journey."

The 'Molkki' actress further spoke on how she got interested in acting. "Eventually, I decided to pursue my passion for acting and started working hard to hone my skills and landed my first acting job as a supporting actor. From there, I went on to act in several TV shows and eventually landed my breakthrough role in 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai'."

The story revolves around Gaura and Rekha, portrayed by Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee respectively.

'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' airs on Star Bharat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.