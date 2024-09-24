Kabir Khan says filmmaking is a journey of connections

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Director Kabir Khan, who recently directed the Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Chandu Champion’, has called the process of filmmaking a journey of connection.

Kabir serves as the jury member in the upcoming edition of IFP film festival. This season of the festival has a stellar lineup of speakers including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kabir Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shoojit Sircar, Guneet Monga, Saurabh Shukla, Sonam Wangchuk, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vivek Gomber, Rajesh Krishnan, Kunal Kemmu, Ram Madhvani, Chhaya Kadam, Kavita Seth, Geetanjali Shree (International Booker Prize Winner, Author of Tomb of Sand), Vikas Swarup, William Dalrymple, Trinetra, and Avanti Nagral.

Kabir Khan said, "Filmmaking is a journey of connection. It's about telling stories that resonate, that move, that inspire. IFP has consistently been at the forefront, providing aspiring filmmakers with a unique platform to showcase their creativity. As a jury member at the festival, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the brilliance and passion of these young artists. These entries often surpass expectations, challenging the very definition of storytelling. While it’s always a bittersweet experience to select winners, it’s a reminder of the incredible potential that exists”.

For this season, IFP brings back its signature series of 50-hour challenges in different fields of filmmaking including music, design, performing arts, writing, and photography.

These challenges will be evaluated by the jury featuring a diverse panel of experts such as Kabir Khan, Rob, Amit Sharma, Lilette Dubey, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Sandeep Modi, Sooni Taraporewala, Sushin Shyam, Chaaya Prabhat, Sabari Venu, Manoj Shah, and Sasha Jairam.

Lijo Jose Pellissery said, “It’s an absolute thrill to be a part of IFP this year. Over the past couple of years, IFP has become a vital platform for aspiring filmmakers to showcase their talent and creativity. The energy and passion at the festival are infectious, pushing creators to challenge themselves in ways they never imagined. It’s a community that celebrates storytelling in all its forms, and I’m excited to see the magic that emerges this season”.

IFP Season 14 is set to be held on October 12 and October 13 in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.