Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das and Onir’s anthology ‘My Melbourne’ to release on March 14

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Filmmakers Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das and Onir’s anthology titled ‘My Melbourne’, which comprises four stories exploring deeply relevant themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability, is all set to release in India on March 14.

The film is all set for its Indian theatrical release in association with PVR Cinemas across India. It features “Nandini” directed by Onir, “Setara” directed by Kabir Khan, “Emma” directed by Rima Das, and “Jules” directed by Arif Ali and creatively guided by Imtiaz Ali.

Kabir said, "Stories have the power to connect people across borders, and My Melbourne does just that. My film Setara , based on Setera’s own life and journey , that she played on screen as well, delves into themes of resilience and identity, which are deeply personal yet universally relevant.”

He shared that working on this project has been an enriching experience.

The films are presented in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Dari, and Auslan, ensuring authenticity and representation of diverse voices. Envisioned by Mitu Bhowmik Lange's production house Mind Blowing Films, and backed by the state government of Victoria screen agency , VicScreen and Federal agency , Screen Australia in Australia.

Reflecting on the uniqueness of the anthology, Imtiaz Ali shared: "Cinema is a bridge that unites cultures, and My Melbourne is a testament to that. Each filmmaker has brought a distinct flavor to this anthology, making it an emotional and thought-provoking journey.

The filmmaker added that it’s rare to see a project that so “seamlessly blends multiple narratives while staying true to a shared vision of inclusivity."

Rima Das said that she loves telling human stories that resonate deeply with the heart and soul.

“Emma is a profoundly personal film that explores the essence of human connection, overcoming limitations and circumstances to reveal our shared humanity. My Melbourne is more than just a film,” she added.

Calling it an “immersive experience”, she said that it celebrates the richness of cultural diversity while delving into the personal struggles.

“These stories strive to craft a cinematic journey that is both intimate and universally resonant.”

Adding to the conversation, Onir shared his thoughts on the film’s social relevance, "For me, storytelling is about bringing marginalized voices to the forefront. Nandini is about representation and identity, themes that need to be addressed now more than ever. Being part of My Melbourne was a profoundly moving experience, and I am proud to contribute to a film that speaks of acceptance and self-discovery."

Speaking about the theatrical release, Kamal Gianchamdani, CEO PVR INOX Pictures Limited, expressed his excitement, "My Melbourne is a special film that celebrates storytelling at its finest while addressing important global issues.”

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Producer of My Melbourne who conceptualised and spearheaded this project, shared: "My Melbourne is not just a collection of stories ; it is a reflection of our shared experiences , our shared humanity and the importance of inclusivity and diversity in storytelling.

“The idea of bringing together Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, and Onir on one platform was born out of the need to create meaningful cinema that bridges cultures and sparks important conversations. These directors have brought their unique voices to stories that resonate universally.”

