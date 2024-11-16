Kabir Bedi reveals why he was chosen for ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi revealed that filmmaker Rakesh Roshan said that only he could play a “hero-turned-villain” and hence he was asked to star in 1988 hit film “Khoon Bhari Maang”.

“Khoon Bhari Maang” was Based on the Australian mini-series Return to Eden. It stars Rekha as a wealthy widow who is almost killed by her second husband Kabir Bedi and sets out for revenge. The film was a comeback venture for Rekha, and was a critical and commercial success.

Talking about the film on “Digital Commentary”, Kabir said: “The role was good and I wanted this role to be very scary and dangerous and I succeeded in it. I was in America for a series with Tom Selleck. The shooting was in Hawaii. After the shooting I came back to the hotel in the evening and I was looking at the sea.”

“I got a call from Rakesh Roshan. He said ‘I am making a film and I want to take you as a hero’. I was like ‘very good but is there a strike in Bollywood for actors that you are calling me in Hawaii’.”

Kabir added: “He then shared that in the film, the hero turns into a villain and if I take a hero, he will not do this film, if I take a villain there will not be a surprise. Only you can be a hero and a villain. It’s true because I have done both.

Kabir then inquired about the actress starring in the film and Rakesh said it was Rekha.

“I heard Rekha’s name and got very happy. I said done immediately because Rekha at that time was the queen of Bollywood. She won an award for Filmfare and did many other films that impressed others. She became a successful actress. When a successful filmmaker like Rakesh Roshan says, " I have to work with Rekha ‘how can I say no’.”

The 78-year-old quipped: “I came back, did the film, pushed Rekha towards the crocodiles and then I went back to shoot for the series.”

