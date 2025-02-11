‘K’taka police station attack’: Arrest those who incited violence, says Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (IANS) Reacting to the development of a mob attacking the police station over the controversial social media post over the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Assembly election, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Tuesday that orders have been issued to arrest those who incited violence by pelting stones at the Udayagiri police station in Mysuru and to take legal action against them.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said that a social media post had provoked a community.

“The police had arrested the accused responsible for the post. However, around 200 people gathered near the police station, demanding that the accused be handed over to them. They then created a ruckus and threw stones at the station. The police had to use tear gas to bring the situation under control. I have instructed authorities to arrest those responsible for the stone-pelting and take necessary action,” he added.

He further stated that it is not for them to decide who is right or wrong.

“The police act according to the law, and if they have made any mistakes, action will be taken against them as well,” he said.

He added that in several instances, police inspectors and PSIs have been suspended, and action has been taken against officers.

Regarding the allegations that Bhadravati Congress MLA Sangamesh's son verbally abused a female officer, he stated, "I am aware that offensive remarks were made. If he has acted against the law, action will be taken against him. Local police will investigate and take the necessary steps. The government does not issue directives for every matter," he clarified.

Earlier, Karnataka Police had detained one person in connection with a controversial social media post making communal comments against a particular community while celebrating the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the New Delhi Assembly elections which triggered tension in Mysuru city.

The accused, a resident of Kalyannagar in Mysuru, had put up a post ridiculing Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, former Chief Ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal. The accused further made provocative communal statements against a particular religious group. The post went viral on social media on Monday evening.

By late on Monday night, a group belonging to the minority community gathered in front of the Udayagiri police station demanding action against the accused person.

Although the police tried to pacify the crowd and even roped in religious leaders who requested them to calm down, the situation turned violent and the crowd started pelting stones on the police station.

They raised slogans and when the situation went out of control, the police resorted to lathi-charge and later fired tear gas to quell the mob.

Additional police forces were summoned and the senior police officers along with local political leaders appealed to the crowd and assured that action would be taken against the accused person and managed to convince the mob to withdraw the protest.

Though the police have controlled the situation, tension is still prevailing in the area.

