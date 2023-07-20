K’taka Home Minister's statements on suspected terrorists stir controversy, BJP slams Cong govt

Bengaluru, July 20 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s statements regarding the arrest of five suspected terrorists have stirred a controversy in the state.

Parameshwara, speaking after the arrests, maintained that one can not call them terrorists yet and they should be called as accused persons.

The investigation into the arrest of five suspected terrorists has revealed the links with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The accused have also given information about kingpin Mohammad Junaid sitting in the Afghanistan border area and operating the terror module.

The probe has also shown the role of T. Nazir, arrested for conspiring Bengaluru serial blasts. Nazir from Kerala is lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison. The sleuths have recovered four live hand grenades from the residence of one of the accused persons.

Hindu activists and BJP have slammed Parameshwara’s soft statements on the terror suspects. The BJP on its social media handle questioned the Home Minister for trying to give clean chit to the terrorists.

"Why did the Home Minister give clean chit to the arrested five suspected terrorists despite the prima facie evidence?" the BJP Karnataka unit questioned him on Thursday. BJP MLC and former minister Kota Srinivas Poojari had also slammed Parameshwar for his remarks.

“The Karnataka Home Minister's comments after the arrest of terror suspects are surprising and also raise a concern. The Home Minister says that it is not possible to brand the accused as terrorists at this stage. All evidence is found. The foreign connections are also established.

The public are under fear of psychosis over possible bomb attack in Bengaluru and at this stage Home Minister Parameshwara says it is early to call the arrested as terrorists. This is ridiculous. I want to ask the government whether they are your grandsons? The government should ruthlessly take up the operations against terrorists,” Kota Srinivas Poojari stated.

The police should be given liberty and if it is not given, the BJP would take up strong agitation against the government, he said.

Parameshwara had also stated on the floor of the House that with the arrest of the accused persons who were involved in anti-national activities, the CCB police have stopped a subversive act. The accused were conspiring against the country in hiding. The accused were also conspiring to challenge the integrity and sovereignty of the country. They had also planned to damage public properties, he stated.

The Central City Crime Branch of Karnataka had arrested five suspected terrorists on Wednesday and seized a large cache of explosives, weapons and equipment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.