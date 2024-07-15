K’taka govt faces litmus test in Assembly's Monsoon Session

Bengaluru, July 15 (IANS) The Karnataka government faces a litmus test as the Monsoon Session of the Assembly commenced on Monday.

The Opposition BJP launched a protest this morning outside the state legislature vehemently demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Opposition also rejected the appointment of a single member commission to probe the irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allegedly involving CM Siddaramaiah.

The BJP leaders are also seeking resignation of the CM in connection with the alleged tribal Board scam.

The sessions in both Houses of the legislature are likely to turn into chaos as CM Siddaramaiah maintains that he is being targeted as he belongs to the Backward Class and made it to the CM’s post twice.

He has also said that the allegations and protests are political in nature.

Sources said that CM Siddaramaiah’s camp has devised a plan to tackle the BJP and JD(S) party leaders’ attacks in the House.

On the other hand, the BJP and JD(S) are all set to go against CM Siddaramaiah throughout the session.

CM Siddaramaiah has never faced such serious corruption allegations against him and his family in his entire political career.

Buoyed by the victory in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-JD(S) alliance has strategised to launch an attack on the ruling Congress.

The Monsoon Session of the 16th Legislative Assembly will be held until July 26.

