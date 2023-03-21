K. Kavitha writes to ED, raises right to privacy issues

The letter has been accessed by the IANS in which Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has also accused the ED for deliberate leakage of false accusation of destruction of cell phones which led her opponent to defame her and her party.

"I am today submitting before your good self all the earlier phones that I may have used in the past, and as sought by you, which I could gather. These phones are submitted without prejudice to my right and contentions and larger contention whether a women's phone can be intruded, in the teeth of her right to privacy," the letter reads.

She further wrote that it was baffling to note as to how, why, and under what circumstances agency made such allegation, when she was not even summoned or asked any questions whatsoever.

"For the record, the first time I was called by the agency was in the month of March 2023, therefore I have reasons to believe, that accusation made against me in November 2022 were not only malafide, misconceived, but also prejudicial. The deliberate leakage of the false accusation to the public has led to a political slugfest, wherein my political adversaries have been flaunting the accusations, to accuse me of destroying the so-called evidence, and indulging in causing great harm to my reputation, and attempting to defame me, my political party as well as to lower my image in the eyes of the public at large," Kavitha added.

She accused the ED was becoming a privy and party to these acts and sabotaging and sacrificing its sacrosanct duty of free and fair investigation at the altar of vested political interest.

"I therefore, hereby tender all these phones so as to dispel of any notion or adverse impression that the agency is trying to create," the MLC added.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

