Justice KR Shriram appointed new Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC

Jaipur, July 21 (IANS) Justice K.R. Shriram, former Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, on Monday, officially took charge as the 43rd Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Governor Haribhau Bagde administered the oath of office during a formal ceremony held at Raj Bhavan at 4 p.m.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Law Minister Jogaram Patel, and other Cabinet members.

Judges from the Jaipur and Jodhpur benches of the Rajasthan High Court, along with the President and General Secretary of the High Court and Bar Association, were also present on the occasion.

Justice K.R. Shriram hails from Maharashtra.

He began his judicial career with his appointment as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court in 2013 and was elevated to a permanent judge in 2016.

On September 27, 2024, Justice K.R. Shriram was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

His appointment as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court comes following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium, which had proposed the transfer of Justice M.M. Srivastava, the then Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, to the Madras High Court.

The transfer of Justice Shriram to Rajasthan was part of the same reshuffle.

The official notification approving the appointments was issued by President Droupadi Murmu earlier this week.

Justice Shriram brings with him more than a decade of experience on the bench and is known for his commitment to judicial efficiency and legal reforms.

His tenure is expected to further strengthen the judicial framework in Rajasthan.

