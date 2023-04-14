Just 11.3% women use payment apps on smartphones in India: Report

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Despite a 50 per cent rise in the Indian users' time spent over smartphones in the last year and the participation of women in the workforce rising consistently, only 11.3 per cent of Indian women are using smartphones to access payment applications, according to a report on Friday.

The report by Artificial Intelligence innovation start-up Bobble AI showed that hardly 6.1 per cent women are active on gaming applications.

Interestingly, the report also showed a higher proportion of women using food apps (23.5 per cent).

In addition, women's participation in the usage of communication apps (23.3 per cent) and video apps (21.7 per cent) were also comparatively higher than payment apps and games.

The findings are based on Bobble AI's study to understand the trends around cell phone usage and the subsequent interaction of the users with the market and different platforms.

The research was done using first-party data covering the company's vast base of more than 85 million android smartphones. The report looks at the data from the months of 2022 and 2023 to analyse mobile usage trends and the evolving mindshare of the Indian consumers.

As per the report, the aggregate time spent on smartphones has been increasing consistently from January 2022 to January 2023. The data reveals that the average phone usage has increased from 30 per cent of the month in 2022 to 46 per cent of the month in 2023.

Subsequently, the data also found that, on average, the users spend more than half an hour on their mobile keyboard every day. The overall data also found that the users spent 50 per cent more time on their smartphones in the early months of 2023 as compared with 2022.

The report claims that India spends the majority of their time on communication apps, social media apps and video apps (a total of 76.68 per cent), the rest of the apps get just a little more than 23 per cent of the total time pie that the users spend on their smartphones.

Among the other apps, lifestyle apps emerged as the most engaging with users spending more than 9 per cent of their time on this category of apps. Apart from these categories, finance, gaming, music and entertainment apps saw an engagement of more than 1 per cent concerning the time spent, the report said.

