JU ragging death: Three accused sent to 12-day police custody

Kolkata, Aug 19 (IANS) A lower court in Kolkata on Saturday sent three persons -- including one current and two former students of Jadavpur University -- who were arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a fresher in the university on August 10 -- to 12-day police custody. The accused will be produced before the same court on August 31.

The first year student of Bengali honours died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the balcony of a students’ hostel on August 10. It is suspected that he became a victim of ragging.

While demanding police custody of the accused, the public prosecutor described them as “successful criminals, but failed actors".

The public prosecutor also claimed that the three accused tried to mislead the investigating officers from the beginning by making contradictory statements.

The accused include Satyabrata Roy, a computer science student, one former student of chemistry department, Sheikh Nasim Akhtar, and Himangshu Karmakar, a former student of mathematics department.

Satyabrata Roy is accused of giving a false narrative of the incident to the dean of students, Rajat Roy, after the 'mishap'.

All three were arrested late on Friday evening after a marathon questioning session that began in the morning. So far, 12 persons have been arrested in connection with the case, including six present and six former students.

