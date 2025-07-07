JP Nadda inaugurates BJP's state unit training camp in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, July 7 (IANS) In a high-profile political gathering aimed at strengthening party discipline and strategic alignment, BJP National President J.P. Nadda inaugurated a state-level three-day training camp in Mainpat, Surguja—often referred to as the ‘Shimla of Chhattisgarh’—by hoisting the party flag on Monday.

The camp, which runs through July 9, has drawn the full participation of the state’s BJP leadership, including all 10 Members of Parliament, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, 10 cabinet ministers, and 44 legislators.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address the concluding session on July 9, where he is expected to outline the party’s roadmap for Chhattisgarh and beyond. The training camp, organised at the scenic Tibetan Camp-1 in Mainpat, is designed to reinforce ideological clarity, governance priorities, and grassroots engagement strategies ahead of the 2029 general elections.

The sessions are being conducted under strict discipline, with a complete ban on mobile phones for all attendees, including ministers and Parliamentarians. The camp features structured modules on policy communication, digital outreach, and constituency management.

According to party sources, the initiative is part of a broader effort to align state-level leadership with national objectives and to prepare for upcoming electoral challenges. Senior leaders, including Regional Organisation Minister Ajay Jamwal, State Organisation In-Charge Pawan Sai, BJP State President Kiran Dev Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Saw, and veteran leader Dharamlal Kaushik, arrived in Mainpat on Sunday to oversee preparations and participate in the sessions. The training is being held at the Fendeling Community Hall, which has been designated a high-security zone with restricted access.

In a symbolic gesture of cultural integration, participants are being served traditional Sarguja cuisine. Morning Yoga sessions and evening cultural programmes have also been incorporated into the schedule to foster camaraderie and regional appreciation.

The district administration has declared a dry day in Mainpat from July 7 to 9, banning the sale and consumption of liquor to maintain public order during the event. The BJP leadership has emphasised that the camp is not merely a formality but a critical exercise in organisational renewal and electoral preparedness.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.