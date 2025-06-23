Johnny Depp opens up about his relationship with his kids

Los Angeles, June 23 (IANS) Hollywood star Johnny Depp is reflecting on his fatherhood. The actor has said that he has "empty-nest syndrome".

The 62-year-old actor, who has Lily-Rose, 25, and Jack, 22, with former partner Vanessa Paradis, misses the days his children were still young enough to call him "Papa" and he's amazed at how quickly they have grown up, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told ‘The Sunday Times’, “Years get away from us, don’t they?... I’m of the empty-nest syndrome”.

When asked if he misses having his kids around, he replied, “Oh man, my kids growing up in the south of France in their youth? I was Papa. I cannot tell you how much I loved being Papa. Then, suddenly, Papa was out the window. I was Dad. But Papa was awesome and I’m getting old enough for Papa to possibly come back. Some m************ going to have to call me Papa”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star is currently living in London, but admitted the only place that has ever really felt like home was France.

He said, “Well, I don’t spend much time in the US. So there is the joint in the Bahamas or here. But home. Truly, the first time I felt I had a home was the place in the south of France where Vanessa and I raised the kiddies. That’s the only place that ever felt like home”.

Although Lily-Rose is a successful actress in her own right, Johnny would never have wanted her to follow in his footsteps.

When asked what advice he has given her, he said, “Sometimes kids say to me, ‘I want to be an actor, what’s your advice?’ And I say, ‘Don’t be!’ I know what’s coming for them. I was chucked on that road and the only advice that I can give is, ‘Don’t allow anyone to make you something you are not’. They’ll want you to be a poster boy and it’s tempting, a lot of money. And if that’s the direction you want? Go for it. But don’t let anybody choose for you”.

The actor has never felt comfortable with fame and rarely even goes out with his friends because he doesn't want to bring unwanted attention their way. He said: “Well, to this day I just rarely go out. If friends invite me out for Mexican food, I say, ‘Dude, that’s sweet of you but I will ruin your night’. My presence will bring attention and, Jesus, I have had almost 40 years of fame but I’m still not used to it. And I’m glad I’m not”.

