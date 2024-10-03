Job demand for tech roles in India to grow by 22 pc in next 2 years

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Job demand for technology-specific roles in India has grown by 17 per cent in the past 12 months, and is projected to increase by 22 per cent over the next 24 months, according to a report on Thursday.

This marks a 39 per cent positive transition in the IT talent ecosystem post the economic slowdown, according to NLB Services, a global technology and digital talent solutions provider.

The global capability centre (GCC)-led hiring in India is expected to surge by 15 per cent year-on-year over the next three years, the report said.

As companies increasingly adopt technology-enabled roles driven by the rise of fields like AI and machine learning, the demand for specialised talent is shifting.

“Despite a muted hiring environment in the IT sector over the past few years, certain technology roles have witnessed a consistent surge. This demand is fuelled by India's focus on Industry 4.0, local manufacturing, AI adoption, and post-pandemic digital transformation,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

In-demand roles this year include IT security specialists, salesforce developers, site reliability engineers, cloud engineers, data analysts and machine learning engineers.

In 2025, India is expected to see a demand for senior tech roles such as chief AI officer, quantum computing officer, data ethics officer and cybersecurity officer as the ecosystem continues to evolve, the report mentioned.

IT expansion is no longer confined to major hubs like Bengaluru, Gurugram and Hyderabad.

New emerging belts, including Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Coimbatore, are witnessing a resurgence in GCCs, especially across industries like manufacturing, fintech and e-commerce.

However, the sector continues to face challenges, particularly the gap between supply and demand for skilled talent, the report said.

To address this, companies in the country are investing in upskilling their workforce in areas like data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other emerging fields.

