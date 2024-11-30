JLo poses with a large Turkey as she expresses gratitude

Los Angeles, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez, who recently split from Hollywood star Ben Affleck, has shown her gratitude towards her fans for Thanksgiving.

On Friday, November 29, the actress-singer, 55, posed with a large turkey in the kitchen for a Thanksgiving snap shared on Instagram, which showed her smiling while looking off camera, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the photo, JLo wore a floral embroidered sweater, statement earrings and her hair in a high ponytail. She wrote in the caption, "I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving. I am so incredibly grateful for all of you”.

As per ‘People’, this year marks her first Thanksgiving since she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, 52, in August after two years of marriage.

The documents listed their separation date as April 26, 2024. Affleck spent Thanksgiving with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 52, as the pair were pictured volunteering and serving meals to the homeless community in Los Angeles at The Midnight Mission annual Thanksgiving Street Fair.

Every Thanksgiving, the non-profit organisation "hosts a celebration for thousands of individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Skid Row", the website states, adding that the event includes a holiday meal and live entertainment.

“They truly enjoy giving back to their community and cherishing quality time together as a family”, a source told ‘People’ of Affleck and Garner's outing.

Affleck and Garner, who split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage before finalising their divorce three years later, appeared to be in good spirits as they posed with the non-profit organisation’s CEO, David Prentice, for a photo shared on Instagram. The couple, who share kids Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12, together, donned matching Midnight Mission aprons in the picture.

